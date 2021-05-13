Infused Restaurant: bringing Philly vibe to South Jersey

CHERRY HILL, NJ-Infused Restaurant opened just before the pandemic, bringing tapas-style dining to Cherry HillThe restaurant, inside the Holiday Inn, was opened by Tushar Shah who came to America from India 20 years ago for college. He studied electrical engineering with plans for a career in computer science but while in college, he worked at a hotel and fell in love with the hospitality industry.Dishes include pork stuffed potstickers, fresh burrata cheese with melon and prosciutto, mushrooms stuffed with crab, and roasted salmon with corn and crab salad. There's a strong focus on locally crafted beers and herb-infused cocktails.2175 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill NJ 08002