Food & Drink

FYI Philly: Saturday, August 8, 2020

This week on FYI Philly ...

We meet the cheesecake lady, the Jerk chicken man, a bee man who makes honey and candles, too, and the kombucha guy.

Plus, a baker famous for her french bread, authentic Mexican on the Main Line and the city's best hole in the wall is now mobile.

For some people work is a job. For others, it's a labor of love that defines them and those are the people we're focusing on this week.

Watch Alicia Vitarelli's After Show with the Cheesecake Lady Vanessa Jackson in the video below. And join Alicia each week on IG Live for the FYI Philly After Show.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi phillyblack owned business
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly 100,000 kids got COVID-19 in last 2 weeks of July
Massive fire burns Rachael Ray's upstate NY home
Chicago looting devastates downtown, over 100 arrested
1 dead after Baltimore gas explosion levels 3 homes
Driver crashes into boathouse on Kelly Drive
Man shot, stabbed in his SW Philadelphia home
Managing the emotions of 'back to school' during the pandemic
Show More
AccuWeather: Turning Up The Heat
Boy,11, wounded in triple shooting in Grays Ferry
In-person instruction begins at Cheyney University, despite opposition
Trump's aides asked SD gov if his face could be added to Mount Rushmore: report
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5M gold COVID-19 face mask
More TOP STORIES News