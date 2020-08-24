Pizza Jawn, The Wayward add to Philly's amazing local dining scene

Two more new eateries just popped up on the scene, one that actually started out as a pop-up.Pizza Jawn evolved from a hobby into a mobile pizza business, with owners David and Anna Lee making the circuit of festivals and private events.Now they have a brick-and-mortar location in Manayunk that is open for takeout.In the burgeoning Market East, The Wayward is an American brasserie serving French-inspired bistro favorites from Chef Yun Fuentes. The spot features a raw bar and the largest gin collection in Philadelphia.Until they are able to open for dine-in, their outdoor terrace is going full-steam.1170 Ludlow St, Philadelphia PA 19107215-258-94304330 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127