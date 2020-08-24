Pizza Jawn, The Wayward add to Philly's amazing local dining scene

Pizza Jawn evolved from a hobby into a mobile pizza business, with owners David and Anna Lee making the circuit of festivals and private events.
Now they have a brick-and-mortar location in Manayunk that is open for takeout.
In the burgeoning Market East, The Wayward is an American brasserie serving French-inspired bistro favorites from Chef Yun Fuentes. The spot features a raw bar and the largest gin collection in Philadelphia.
Until they are able to open for dine-in, their outdoor terrace is going full-steam.
The Wayward at Market East | Facebook | Instagram
1170 Ludlow St, Philadelphia PA 19107
215-258-9430
Pizza Jawn | Facebook | Instagram
4330 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127