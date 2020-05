There's a new café on North Broad Street that's bringing "affordable French" to the all-day dining scene.The team behind French food mainstays Bistro La Minette and La Peg have created an art deco, diner vibe with his new offering Gabi Restaurant.The restaurant serves French staples like steak frites, french onion soup, and escargots. Most entrees on the menu are less than $20, and the full bar features a 100 percent French wine list.339 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-377-9407