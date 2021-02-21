Galveston residents work to recover after more than 80 hours without power, days without water

GALVESTON, Texas (WPVI) -- The power may be back in the city of Galveston, Texas, but residents and visitors are recovering after more than 80 hours without power, five days with no running water and what felt like an eternity of below freezing temperatures.Karen Flory and her husband thought they were escaping the cold by vacationing in Jamaica Beach.They set up their RV right across the street from the water. When the snow accumulated and the power cut out, they were forced to sleep in their truck to stay warm."Never felt this desperate and scared and unsure of what to do in my life," said Karen Flory of Montgomery, Texas.Flory explained they fought tooth and nail for a generator after days without heat. She said she called countless stores and was able to find one that had an arriving shipment."Seeing two, I laid across one because somebody grabbed the other one," said Flory.Now, that the cold snap is over, Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said the city has many elderly and disabled community members forced out of their homes due to burst pipes. He blames the power blackouts."What made it frustrating for us is this was controlled by entities that we have no authority over, that we have no say into," said Brown. "I do think an investigation needs to be undertaken."Tourists like Patty Tilley and her husband waited for hours for propane and bottled water. Deprived of a shower for days, she called her first retirement vacation a nightmare."We may go somewhere else next year," said Tilley. "Maybe Florida."Brown said the state of Texas will send a military transport plane on Sunday to delivered much needed bottled water. He said distribution will likely take place Monday morning.As of Saturday night, Galveston County officials reported two storm related deaths. An additional five deaths are suspected but are still under investigation.