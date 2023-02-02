WATCH LIVE

fatal crash

Driver killed in crash at Garden State Parkway toll booth

Chopper 6 was over the wreck where it appears a driver slammed into a guard rail at the Barnegat Toll Plaza.

Thursday, February 2, 2023 9:52PM
BARNEGAT TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of the Parkway at the Barnegat Toll Plaza.

Chopper 6 was over the wreck where it appears a driver slammed into a guard rail at the toll plaza.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

Drivers should expect delays while police continue their investigation.

