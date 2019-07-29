Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting: Band describes gunshots ring out while they were on stage

GILROY, Calif. -- The band TinMan was on stage during the deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday.

Band members tell ABC7 News' Luz Pena they saw the gunman coming the food booths, in an area where hundreds of people were.

"It appeared he was shooting into the largest group of people he could find," said one band member.

The group says they hid under the stage after hearing "pop, pop, pop" and at least 20 shots.

They say, "You could smell the gunpowder, you could hear the screams."

A city official says three people died and 12 people were hurt during the shooting at the annual event.

The California food festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day.

Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingshootingactive shooterinvestigation
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
WATCH LIVE: Police say 3 victims, 1 suspect dead in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Gilroy Shooting: Witness recalls seeing victims transported on golf carts
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Gilroy Shooting: What is the garlic festival about?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Southwest Philly
WATCH LIVE: Police say 3 victims, 1 suspect dead in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Boy recovering after getting hit by bullet on baseball field
Pottsgrove teenager wins $3 million as Fortnite world champion
Man accused of killing wife apologizes to victim's family
Thousands ride to benefit children of fallen first responders
Dunkin' awards $50,000 in scholarships to local students
Show More
Restaurant week extended in Collingswood after storms
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
AccuWeather: The Heat Is Back
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Delaware governor expected to sign bill banning plastic bags
More TOP STORIES News