Gary Sinise's son McCanna dies at 33 after rare cancer battle

Actor Gary Sinise on Tuesday announced that his son, McCanna Anthony "Mac" Sinise, died last month at age 33 after battling a rare form of cancer.

Days after being taken to an emergency room on Dec. 30, McCanna "was smiling and filled with joy when he would hear (hospital staff) sharing how moved they were by the music" on his YouTube channel that he had shared with them, according to a heartfelt obituary authored by Gary Sinise and published on his foundation's website. "But the days got tougher, and on January 5th, with the family all around him, he let go. His battle with Chordoma was over and he was at peace."

The National Cancer Institute describes chordoma as a slow-growing cancer of tissue found inside the spine.

"Our story is not unique," Gary Sinise wrote. "No one escapes cancer. It affects us all, as every one of us in this life knows someone, personally or otherwise, who has faced this awful disease."

The obituary included photos of the father and son together on the road at the foundation's Soaring Valor events which honor WWII heroes, and the organization's Invincible Spirit Festivals, where Sinise's Lt. Dan Band -- named for his well-known character in the movie "Forrest Gump" -- uplifts wounded personnel at military hospitals across the U.S.

