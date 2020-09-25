On-demand fuel company launches in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You can now add fuel for your car to the growing list of items you can get delivered.A company called "Gas It Up" is making its Philadelphia debut Thursday. Using their app, you place your order and they bring the pump right to you.The creators say it's a clean and convenient alternative to taking a trip to the gas station.Action News caught up with the owners outside of City Hall Thursday morning.They can service individual orders or work with businesses to top off employees' cars and commercial fleets.The company's CEO Gregory Carroll says they're especially focused on helping first responders."It's easier for them to go to work, let us come to them," said Carroll. "Fill it up, spend time with families and stay safe by not touching a dirty gas pump."Gas It Up has also set up a foundation to give back to the community.They aim to provide grants to local organizations helping young people with job training.