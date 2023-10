Gas prices nationwide are falling and analysts expect them to drop much more in the weeks ahead.

Gas near me: Average price for fuel down from last week, expected to drop more, experts say

The welcome relief is being attributed to a steep drop in the cost of crude oil.

In the Philadelphia region, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.68, which is down two cents from a week ago. In New Jersey, the average price is down four cents from last week to $3.30. Delaware checks in at $3.18, down three cents since last week.

The national average is down to $3.49.