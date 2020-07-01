Gas, sewer leak forces evacuation at senior living facility in South Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A gas and sewer leak has forced firefighters to evacuate a senior living facility in South Jersey on Tuesday night.

It happened at Ivy Stone in the 7900 block of North Crescent Boulevard in Pennsauken Township where the building has been deemed uninhabitable.

Authorities say a strong gas odor was reported at 7:15 p.m.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and immediately began evacuating residents.

The township then cited the building and ordered the center to move all residents to alternative housing.


Officials tell Action News that 15 residents have relocated with family members and 40 residents are evacuating to other facilities.

The gas leak is expected to be repaired Tuesday night. The repair timetable for the sewer leak is not known.
