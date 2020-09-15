Video shows robbery, assault at Sunoco station in East Lansdowne, Delaware County

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are asking for the public's help in solving an assault and robbery at a Delaware County gas station.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. at the Sunoco station on the 200 block of Baltimore Avenue in East Lansdowne on September 1.

A surveillance video shows a man being attacked by a group of young people at the pumps outside. They then chase the man into the store, tackle him to the ground and steal his keys.

Police said they drove away onto Hirst Avenue in the man's silver Infiniti, which was being followed by a newer model white Hyundai sedan driven by a black female.

Anyone with information as to the identities of the people depicted in the video is asked to contact the East Lansdowne police at 610-259-2308 or tips@elpd.org.

Police said tipsters can remain anonymous if they wish to do so.
