Gaucho's Prime brings Brazilian culture, all-you-can-eat meat to KOP

The all-you-can-eat fixed price menu features 18 cuts of meat served tableside by the gauchos, who prep, cook and serve the food.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Anderson Winck has been living the gaucho lifestyle since he was a kid growing up in Southern Brazil.

Since moving to the United States in 2006 he has worked at a variety of steakhouses, but now has three to call his own.

Gaucho's Prime in King of Prussia is his latest venture and first in the Philadelphia area.

There is a salad bar that features more than 60 items and a full bar with Brazil's national cocktail, the caipirinha, made with imported cachaa liquor.

Anderson hopes people leave with full bellies and a glimpse of the culture he grew up with in Brazil.

Gaucho's Prime | Facebook | Instagram

220 North Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406