Gaul & Co. finds new home in old church, salvages former parlor for new pizza spot

Gaul & Co. has converted a church into its new home and the owners also saved their favorite pizzeria, turning it into a pizza spot for current times.

PORT RICHMOND, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Port Richmond favorite Gaul & Co. Malt House has found a new home in a pretty unique space inside a church that dates back to the 1890s.

The new spot features a 60-seat bar, a stage for live music and their signature sandwich "The Wit or Witowski."

The kielbasa cheesesteak has become a fan favorite in Port Richmond and the owners were looking for a bigger venue to host more events to pair with a menu of bar food favorites.

They now host comedy open mic nights every week, bands on the weekends, DJ live events and True Crime podcasters.

It all takes place inside the former church with incredible architecture and gigantic spaces for guests to entertain.

The partners also saved Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Fox Chase.

It was the neighborhood's top spot when the guys were growing up hosting postgame soccer and baseball parties.

But ownership fell on hard times so the former Fox Chasers bought the restaurant, created a new pizza recipe from scratch, went down a cheesesteak rabbit hole to create a top-of-the-line sandwich and have revived the family-friendly destination in the neighborhood where they grew up.

Gaul & Co. Malt House Port Richmond | Facebook | Instagram

2619 East Indiana Avenue & East Thompson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134

Tickets for DJ Johnny Looch on April 22, 2023 and True Crime Podcaster Sarah Cailean on April 30, 2023

Joseph's Pizza Parlor | Facebook | Instagram

7947 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111