ABC's Emmy-winning "General Hospital" is marking a major milestone celebrating 60 years on the air.

Catch-up with 2 'General Hospital' stars as iconic ABC show celebrates 60th anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO -- Hey, Port Charles fans! As you (likely) know, ABC's "General Hospital" is marking a major milestone!

The show is celebrating 60 years on the air.

It's both the longest-running scripted drama and the longest-running American soap opera currently in production.

On Wednesday, ABC7 Mornings anchor Reggie Aqui spoke to two stars of the show as it will officially celebrate its 60th anniversary.

The soap, set in the fictional town of Port Charles, premiered on April 1, 1963.

VIDEO: A look back at 60 years of ABC's 'General Hospital'

The show has covered everything from love, marriage, murder, heartbreak, social issues including alcoholism, rape, cancer and Alzheimer's.

The show is also known for its famous 1981 wedding of Luke and Laura, played by Anthony Geary and Genie Francis. More than 30 million people watched as they tied the knot, according to ABC News.

Aqui spoke to Daytime Emmy Winner Laura Wright, who plays Carly Corinthos, and Josh Swickard, who plays Harrison Chase, about how the show will celebrate six decades of the legendary soap opera.

Don't forget, this week is the annual "General Hospital" Nurses Ball.

VIDEO: ABC's 'General Hospital' pays tribute to beloved actress Sonya Eddy

Check local listings on when to watch "General Hospital" on ABC.

You can watch the video in the media player above