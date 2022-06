PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating a double shooting caught on video Monday night that left two men injured in Philadelphia's Germantown section.Surveillance video captured when a passenger inside a black Dodge Journey fired more than two-dozen shots on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue.Police say an 18-year-old and a 25-year-old man were shot and hospitalized in critical but stable condition.So far, no arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.