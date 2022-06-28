arrest

Officials to announce arrest in Fairhill fire that killed Philadelphia firefighter

A news conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed live on 6abc.com.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Law enforcement officials will announce the arrest of an arson suspect in connection with a fire that resulted in the death of a Philadelphia firefighter.

A news conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the ATF headquarters in Philadelphia. It will be streamed live on 6abc.com.

The blaze broke out around 2 a.m. on June 18 at a three-story restaurant and residential building on West Indiana Avenue. The fire had been put out, but then the building collapsed at 3:24 a.m.

Lieutenant Sean Williamson, 51, was killed in the fire. He was a 27-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department.

One firefighter has died after being trapped in a building that caught fire in Philadelphia and then collapsed Saturday morning, fire officials said.



Williamson was most recently assigned to Ladder 18 in Hunting Park and leaves behind his mother and son. He was laid to rest Monday.

During his funeral he was remembered as a dedicated firefighter who tirelessly served the city.

"Firefighters, and all first responders, lay down their lives for strangers. And that's what Lt. Sean Williamson did," said the Rev. James Casey. "He performed the greatest act of love."

Four other firefighters and an inspector with the city's Department of Licenses and Inspections were also trapped at the time of the collapse. One firefighter jumped from the second story of the rubble, officials said.

Philadelphia Fire Officials give update on fire and building collapse in Fairhill

