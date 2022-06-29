Philadelphia man brutally beaten, robbed by group of teens: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man is in the ICU after he was brutally beaten by a group of teenagers in the city's Spring Garden section, according to police.The 53-year-old victim, identified only as Benjamin, was walking toward the 1600 block of Mt. Vernon Street just before 8:30 p.m. Friday when he was attacked by two boys and two girls ranging in ages from 15 to 17 years old.Lying unconscious on the ground, police said the teens went through his pockets and snatched his car and house keys, along with his credit cards."They easily could have killed him," said the victim's wife, Michelle Ferrara.She said the assault was so severe that his brain was bleeding and part of his skull had to be removed.The victim is also facing memory loss and will have to go through speech therapy."He'll really try to get words out and then he'll like wipe a tear away," explained Ferrara.Ferrara said their four-year-old son is now trying to comprehend what happened to his dad."Their bond is going to have to be reimagined because they can't do like basic father and son stuff," she said.The teens stole the family's 2014 Honda CRV, but it has since been recovered.Police said credit card charges at a nearby hotel on Benjamin's card helped find the teens.The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said this is still an active investigation, but four juvenile defendants are in custody and are charged with robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy, simple assault, unauthorized use of property, and related offenses.There are no weapons charges as it does not appear any weapons were used, according to the district attorney's office.According to a law enforcement source, the two male juvenile who engaged in the unprovoked assault are facing attempted murder charges.