Power problem forces evacuation of Lennox Apartments Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA buses were used to keep people warm on Saturday after they were evacuated from their apartments in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

Officials say there was a problem with a transformer in the basement of the Lennox Apartments on the 200 block of Walnut Lane.

The problem was reported just after 8:00 a.m.

Power had to be shut off to address the issue.

Dozens of people were displaced while the issue was being addressed.