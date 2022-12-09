Man in critical condition after being shot 5 times outside Wendy's in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times outside a Wendy's in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday at Wayne and Maplewood avenues.

Police say the victim, said to be between 25 and 30 years old, was walking on the sidewalk in front of the Wendy's when he was shot at least five times.

Officers responding to the scene found the victim and took him to Einstein Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

