2 women injured in shooting in Philadelphia's Germantown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two women were injured Thursday night in a shooting in Philadelphia's Germantown section, authorities said.

Philadelphia police say the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. in the 600 block of East Wister Street.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the head while driving a car, police said. She was taken to an area hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

A second victim showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds to the hand. According to authorities, she is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and a motive has not been identified in this shooting.
