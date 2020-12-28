Germantown tile maker gets creative to keep business going amid pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tile maker Karen Singer has been creating masterpieces in her Germantown studio for more than 20 years."People like to think of what I do as the icing on the cake," said Singer. "You know the crowning glory. The cherry on top of the sundae," Singer said.Singer's art is displayed in places of worship, hospitals, retirement homes, and nonprofits. But the pandemic has taken a toll on fundraising efforts, and business for her has drastically slowed down."It's very difficult. Particularly at this time when people are letting employees go," she said. "Without help, it's hard to keep it going. The electric company isn't going to say to me: 'OK, that's fine, you can just wait.'"Singer has put new wheels in motion and doing a lot more teaching.She's also working on smaller projects for clients who want murals for their homes."Most of my clients are working from home. I use to go to national conferences and set up a booth. You can't do that now," Singer said. "That was how I would find new people."Recently many in the community have rallied behind Singer. Her sister held a GoFundMe fundraiser, and she's thrilled many people have come to her showroom to purchase art for their homes."People have really responded in amazing ways to let me know they want this to keep going," said Singer. "I'm just filled with gratitude and appreciation."