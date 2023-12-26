Looking to get rid of old exercise equipment? Consumer Reports has some tips

Looking to get rid of old exercise equipment? Consumer Reports has some tips

Looking to get rid of old exercise equipment? Consumer Reports has some tips

Looking to get rid of old exercise equipment? Consumer Reports has some tips

Looking to get rid of old exercise equipment? Consumer Reports has some tips

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If one of your holiday gifts was a new piece of workout gear, you might be wondering what to do with your old equipment.

Perhaps you have a treadmill that serves as an expensive coat rack, or one that's just run its course.

It can be tough to figure out what to do with old or unwanted workout equipment.

That's where Consumer Reports comes in.

First off, don't break a sweat about that old machine. Getting rid of it could be easier than you think.

"If the equipment is in good shape, you can sell it online to someone locally. Or you can donate the equipment to someone who might use it," said fitness coach David Poland.

Check with pre-owned sports stores like Play It Again Sports and organizations like Habitat for Humanity ReStores, The Salvation Army, or local schools and community centers. Many will take used exercise equipment.

You can also sell your item online on websites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

"If the manufacturer doesn't have a recycling program, contact your city or municipality to see if there's a recycling program for exercise equipment. If not, some cities offer bulk trash pickup. You may need to contact a junk removal company that will pick it up for a fee," said Catherine Roberts of Consumer Reports.

And if you're looking for a new piece of workout equipment, Consumer Reports has tested to provide good recommendations for treadmills, ellipticals and rowing machines, too.

It recommends the Peloton Tread treadmill, the Sole E95S Elliptical and the Hydrow Rower.

And no matter what you use, remember: get what will make working out FUN so you actually use whatever you buy.

"Whether you're working out at home or in a gym, find something that's going to work out long term. Something you enjoy doing on a regular basis," Poland said.

Also before buying, look at the warranty and service options offered. Consumer Reports says many treadmills have years of coverage on parts and lifetime warranties for the frame and motor.