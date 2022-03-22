Health & Fitness

Finding grief relief through fitness with GetMoPhit

By Natalie Jason
Most people know that fitness can help with many aspects of life, but have probably never made the connection between fitness and grieving. Twenty-five year old Morgan Maria Burrell has started a platform to help women who have suffered a loss build themselves back up, both inside and out. Morgan is a professional certified trainer at Germantown's WC Fitness, but her platform GetMoPhit is able to be done virtually. Although Morgan had been into fitness her whole life, it wasn't until she lost her mother Maria Burrell to cancer that she developed the program targeting loss. She believes she is proof that fitness can help get you through grief, and she says the program is built around the fitness principals and practices that helped her. (pictured: Morgan Maria Burrell, founder of GetMoPhit)
GetMoPhit | Instagram | Facebook

267-858-2189

email: getmophit@gmail.com

WC Fitness

6769 Germantown Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19119

215-438-3488
