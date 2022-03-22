Finding grief relief through fitness with GetMoPhit

Most people know that fitness can help with many aspects of life, but have probably never made the connection between fitness and grieving. Twenty-five year old Morgan Maria Burrell has started a platform to help women who have suffered a loss build themselves back up, both inside and out. Morgan is a professional certified trainer at Germantown's WC Fitness, but her platform GetMoPhit is able to be done virtually. Although Morgan had been into fitness her whole life, it wasn't until she lost her mother Maria Burrell to cancer that she developed the program targeting loss. She believes she is proof that fitness can help get you through grief, and she says the program is built around the fitness principals and practices that helped her. (pictured: Morgan Maria Burrell, founder of GetMoPhit)GetMoPhit
| Instagram
| Facebook
267-858-2189
email: getmophit@gmail.comWC Fitness
6769 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19119
215-438-3488
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.