Atlantic City celebrates Ghana's Independence Day with song, dance and dignitaries

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- March 6 is a very special day for George Sarpong.

As President of the Ghanaian Association of South Jersey, George knows firsthand what his country means to him and his fellow Ghanaians living, working and raising families in South Jersey.

"To look up there and see the flag of Ghana, it's an honor," he said.

In a collaboration between City of Atlantic City Multicultural Services and the Ghanaian Associations of Atlantic City and South Jersey, AC's City Hall hosted the Ghana flag raising ceremony with dignitaries, ambassadors and fellow residents.

Monday, March 6 marks the West African country's independence from the United Kingdom 66 years ago.

In attendance was the Ambassador to the United Nations for Ghana, Harold Agyeman.

"That flag signifies that as a people we can do better for ourselves. We can make our relationship with others across the world even greater," he said. "Long live Ghana, lovg live Atlantic City and long live the relationship between Ghana and the United States."

To find out more about Atlantic City's Multicultural Services you can check them out here.