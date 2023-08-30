3 Montgomery County men arrested for manufacturing, trafficking ghost guns

Law enforcement first traced a shipment of silencer components from China to a home in Hatfield in May 2023.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three men in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania have been charged with manufacturing ghost guns and silencers, and then selling them illegally.

The district attorney's office identified the suspects as 32-year-old Tony Ho, 36-year-old Rithga Ngoy, both of Hatfield, and 32-year-old Michael Nguyen of Lansdale.

Law enforcement first traced a shipment of silencer components from China to Ho's home in Hatfield in May 2023.

They found parts at his home used to build a number of guns, including:

-Numerous AR-15 rifle parts

-Firearm sights ad firearm sight tools

-A Polymer80 tool kit

-Weapon mounted lights

-A Glock pistol barrel

-A Sig Sauer 320P modular grip frame

-A 3D printer

-Assorted other firearms parts and ammunition.

Police also found photos of completed guns, and a photo that shows Ho firing an AR-15 style rifle, equipped with a silencer.

"The true extent of his firearms manufacturing business-as well as the extent of the criminal activities those firearms were then used in-may never be known, especially since privately made firearms have no serial numbers," District Attorney Kevin Steele said. "These ghost guns are a great danger to the safety of our communities."

Ho is charged with Corrupt Organization, Conspiracy, Person Not to Possess a Firearm, Illegal Firearms Sales, Dealing in the Proceeds of Unlawful Activities, Materially False Statements, Statement Under Penalty, Criminal Use of a Communications Facility, Make/Repair/Sell Offensive Weapons and other firearms charges.

Ngoy is charged with Corrupt Organization, Conspiracy, Illegal Firearms Sales, Dealing in the Proceeds of Unlawful Activities, and Criminal Use of a Communications Facility and other firearms charges.

Nguyen is charged with Corrupt Organization, Conspiracy, Illegal Firearms Sales, Dealing in the Proceeds of Unlawful Activities, and Criminal Use of a Communications Facility and other firearms charges.