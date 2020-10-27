Florida pastor spooked by mysterious orb seen floating in his home

Pastor Monzell Ford says he was sleeping when his home surveillance camera motion detector kept going off, so he pulled out his phone and looked at the camera in his living room.
"This orb, this imagery is hovering in my living room," Monzell recalled. "That's when I'm like, 'Nope, nope, nope, nope, nope. Something's going on here. Something's going on here.'"
The Daytona Beach police chaplain says no one else was in the home. It was not a flashlight, and it was too big to be a dust particle.
"But I went out there. I couldn't physically see what I was looking at in the live feed," Monzell told WESH. "So now I'm like, 'Whoa.'"
He said the orb came and went for hours, at one point splitting into several shapes.
The man of faith says he has been haunted by some of the things he's seen as police chaplain, but nothing has spooked him like this.
"If it's physical I can stand it. I can challenge it. I can approach it. I can deal with it. We're talking about things floating and disappearing," Monzell said. "If I know what something is, I'm okay, but it's the unknown thing that throws me off."
He said the sighting led to a lot of spirited debate, but so far he has no explanation for what happened.
While the occurrence is odd, the pastor says it hasn't scared him from moving out of his home.
