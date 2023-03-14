Gilda is a new cafe from married couple Brian Oliveira and Brian Mattera, serving up great Portuguese-inspired eats.

Gilda is a new cafe with character and a really cool story in Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gilda is a new cafe from married couple Brian Oliveira and Brian Mattera.

The space has a "take it easy" vibe that comes from Oliveira's grandparents.

That was one of the few English phrases the Portuguese family said growing up in the heavily Portuguese Ironbound neighborhood of Newark, New Jersey.

The dishes that Brian's grandparents shared are featured on the Portuguese-inspired menu.

Pasteis de nata, pastéis de bacalhau and piri piri chicken are a few of the flavors on the menu.

They serve Elixir coffee and have a market section featuring pantry items like olive oil, rolls and other Portuguese specialties.

Brian Mattera is Italian and his grandmother's cookbook sits atop the dining area featuring some of her handwritten recipes Mattera uses for the pastry menu. The name of the restaurant comes from Grandmom Gilda and so does the pronunciation.

Although the inspiration comes from family the space also has meaning to the Brians.

They met at the restaurant when it was previously known as Girard. Oliveira owned that restaurant and Mattera was a neighborhood guest. Now the couple is married and have come full circle, owning the restaurant and running it together.

Gilda Cafe & Market| Facebook | Instagram

300 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125