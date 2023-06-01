Here's what's happening down at the Jersey shore this weekend

WATCH LIVE

By6abc Digital Staff and Adam Joseph WPVI logo
Thursday, June 1, 2023 11:52PM
Meteorologist Adam Joseph is down at the shore at Gillian's Wonderful Pier with more on fun events happening this weekend!

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Adam Joseph is down at the shore at Gillian's Wonderful Pier with more on fun events happening this weekend!

Be sure to check out the AccuWeather Forecast and Down At The Shore content for more info.

Events at the Jersey shore from June 1 to June 4

- Wonder's Birthday Bash at Gillian's Wonderful Pier (June 1 - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

- 24th annual Strawberry Festival in West Cape May (June 3 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

- The Pigdog Beach Volleyball Classic at Morey's Piers in Wildwood (June 3 to June 4)

- Le Tour de Downtown bike ride in Ventnor (June 4 - 9 a.m.)

