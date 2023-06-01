Meteorologist Adam Joseph is down at the shore at Gillian's Wonderful Pier with more on fun events happening this weekend!

Here's what's happening down at the Jersey shore this weekend

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Adam Joseph is down at the shore at Gillian's Wonderful Pier with more on fun events happening this weekend!

Events at the Jersey shore from June 1 to June 4

- Wonder's Birthday Bash at Gillian's Wonderful Pier (June 1 - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

- 24th annual Strawberry Festival in West Cape May (June 3 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

- The Pigdog Beach Volleyball Classic at Morey's Piers in Wildwood (June 3 to June 4)

- Le Tour de Downtown bike ride in Ventnor (June 4 - 9 a.m.)