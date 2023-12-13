Escaped Philadelphia inmate found dead inside city warehouse: Police

Gino Hagenkotter, 34, was an inmate at the Riverside Correctional Facility before he made his escape on November 30.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search for an escaped Philadelphia inmate has come to an end after officials discovered the body of Gino Hagenkotter in a city warehouse on Monday.

Hagenkotter, 34, was an inmate at the Riverside Correctional Facility before he made his escape on November 30.

He was in custody for retail thefts.

Officials said Hagenkotter fled the facility while working a detail assignment in the orchard behind the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility.

Authorities found Hagenkotter's body at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday after responding to reports of a male who was discovered unresponsive in a warehouse on the 1100 block of East Venango Street.

First responders pronounced Hagenkotter dead at the scene. His cause of death has not yet been released.

A preliminary investigation revealed a broken air vent and a pushed-out fan in the warehouse, which may suggest a forced entry, according to investigators.

Additionally, police say a ladder was found nearby.

Hagenkotter initially did not have any identification on him when his body was discovered. Authorities say they identified him through fingerprint analysis.