Girl, 13, among 2 shot in New Castle County, Delaware: Police

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County, Delaware are investigating a shooting that left two people injured, including a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday night.It happened around 7 p.m. on South Rodney Drive near Bedford Drive in the Edgemoor community.Police say a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were both shot in the leg. They were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 302-395-8110.