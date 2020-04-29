Girl, 13, among 2 shot in New Castle County, Delaware: Police

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County, Delaware are investigating a shooting that left two people injured, including a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on South Rodney Drive near Bedford Drive in the Edgemoor community.

Police say a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were both shot in the leg. They were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 302-395-8110.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new castle countycrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Social distancing ignored during Blue Angels, Thunderbirds flyover
Quest Diagnostics rolls out online antibody tests
Cat shot with crossbow in Delco
Philly group refurbishing bikes for essential workers
Police: Double shooting leaves 2 men dead in Philly
Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly over region to honor frontline workers
Building it Better Together: Where are the jobs?
Show More
COVID-19: Rock Ministries helping Kensington community
Murphy assembles Governor's Restart and Recovery Commission
Carson Wentz, wife Maddie welcome baby girl
Authorities identify woman found dead inside burning car
Dog finds loving forever home after owners die of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News