11-year-old girl shot in face while answering door in Bethlehem, police say

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An 11-year-old girl was shot in the face while answering a knock at the door at her family's home in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, police said.It happened late Wednesday night, shortly before midnight, on the 1900 block of Fairland Avenue.Police said the suspect fired five to seven rounds into the rear door of home.Captain Hackett of the Bethlehem Police Department said the child suffered a significant injury, but is expected to recover.Hackett said the girl is very lucky.Police do not believe this was a random act, although the victim was likely not the intended target.The suspect is described as possibly male and may have been wearing a covering over their face, police said.They are still searching for the suspect and are asking the community to reach out with more information if they saw anything.Anyone with information should contact Det. Ruvolo at 610 997-7676 or the police tip line 610 691-6660. Callers may remain anonymous.