Glam Lab's 20 Must-Have Beach Essentials for Memorial Day Weekend and Beyond

1. Bondi Sands Pure Self Tan Foaming Water - $19.00
You don't have to wait for the perfect beach or pool day to work on your tan! I can vouch for this stuff, as I've used it before jumping into bed with all white sheets and waking up with a perfect tan but no streaky residue. Pro tip: try applying with disposable rubber gloves.
Image credit: Bondi Sands
2. Bondi Sands Pure Self Tanning Sleep Mask - $17.50
Made with hyaluronic acid, this overnight self-tanning mask doubles as a hydrating face cream.
Image credit: Bondi Sands
3. Hidden Pocket Scrunchie (Set of 2) - $20.00
Paddle-boarding? Surfing? Hiking? Just don't feel like bringing a bag? Now you can throw your hair up AND keep your necessities on you with these adorable scrunchies!
Image credit: Uncommon Goods
4. Classic Denim Cut-Off Shorts - $71.00
This best-selling pair is currently on sale, so snag them while you can!
Image credit: AGOLDE
5. The (Re)sourced Convertible Belt Bag - $58.00
You may have seen the viral lululemon one selling out like crazy on TikTok, but there are quite a few other options out there like this one from Madewell!
Image credit: Madewell
6. Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++ - $44.00
This top-rated sunscreen has no scent and no oil, leaving your skin with a velvety finish. We shouldn't have to choose between makeup and skin protection!
Image credit: Supergoop!
7. Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 - $52.00
No one's perfect. This is for those inevitable days you're not on your sunscreen game and end up with a red shade everyone seems to notice.
Image credit: Dr. Jart+
8. Crochet Cover-Up Dress - $78.00
After more than two years in sweats, we're bringing fashion everywhere ... even just to the pool. Throw this dress over your suit for a pulled together outfit!
Image credit: Surf Gypsy
9. Hanalei Floral Print Cover-Up Skirt - $49.50
Saunter from the beach to brunch in this breezy cover-up skirt cut from floral-patterned fabric and finished with a sultry, soaring slit.
Image credit: Hanalei
10. Dolce Vida Paily Slide Sandal - $79.99 - $125.00
I can vouch that these are not just cute but comfortable too! Plus, this fun neon color is on sale, snag them while you can!
Image credit: Dolce Vida
11. 4-pack Velour Cabana Stripe Beach Towels - $65.99
Is it just me or does everyone start the summer with a set of matching towels ... and end the season with a mismatched mess? These won't break the bank and there's tons of color options to choose from!
Image credit: Velour Cabana
12. Le Specs Subdimension Sunglasses - $59.00
Make a statement without breaking the bank. I swap out my sunglasses constantly depending on my outfit or mood so I rarely drop big money on a pair. I love this pair with a wide rim at the perfect price point.
Image credit: Le Specs
13. Vince Women's Ginelle Slip On Sneakers - $161.00
I have these in two colors already and I'll be adding to my collection. Snag em' while they're on sale!
Image credit: Vince
14. Eva Arizona Birkenstock Sandals - $50.00
It pains me that I got rid of my original Birkenstocks because I thought they were never coming back in style. Obviously, I was wrong. So if I'm buying another pair, I may as well go with a fun color for the summer like these!
Image credit: Eva Arizona
15. Marina Packable Hat - $48.00
This fashionable hat works for the beach or the wineries AND it's packable!
Image credit: Marina
16. GlowRecipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops - $34.00
A few drops of this and everyone will think you just got back from a weeklong beach vacation with your perfectly dewy skin. There's a reason this stuff has gone viral on TikTok!
Image credit: GlowRecipe
17. Tarte SEA Surfer Curl Volumizing Mascara - $24.00
No one wants to deal with raccoon eyes after getting out of the water. This mascara not only adds volume but conditions your lashes at the same time!
Image credit: Tarte
18. Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray - $29.00
This spray is a must-have, because don't we all want that cool surfer-girl vibe?
Image credit: Bumble and Bumble
19. L.L. Bean Insulated Canvas Tote - $59.95 - $79.00
This tote carries everything you need for the beach including refreshments that'll stay chilled with an insulated liner!
Image credit: L.L. Bean
20. Waterproof Extra-Large Beach Blanket - $21.99
No mess, no stress at the beach and this blanket packs up into a convenient carrying tote with a handle!
Image credit: AQwzh