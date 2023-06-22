Being Transgender in America: Transgender School Co-Founders push through backlash

GLENDALE, Calif. -- The violence seen at Tuesday's school board meeting in Glendale has been heartbreaking for Jackie, a transgender woman, and her mother Bridget.

Two years ago, Jackie and Bridget launched Transgender School, which is an online resource to combat prejudice and teach people about true allyship.

"Things have gotten worse. So, there's more of a need than ever for the work that we're doing because there's so much misinformation out there. There's so much misunderstanding. I watched some of the school board meeting last night, it was incredibly upsetting to watch and hear people spreading such lies," stated Transgender School co-founder Bridget.

Transgender School has launched a podcast and YouTube page. As the demand for their content increases, so has the hate.

"We get a lot of people who send terrible things to us. But that doesn't matter to me," co-founder Jackie said. "What matters is the person who has been in the closet their whole life and listened to our podcast for the last six months. That was the thing that pushed them over the edge and gave them the strength to come out."

Jackie came out to her parents six years ago, which wasn't easy for them as they struggled with their new reality.

"I understand it's incredibly difficult. There can be a lot of confusion, fear, and doubt. Talk to other parents who have been where you are. We are empathetic. We are supportive." Bridget added.

Jackie and Bridget will continue their stride this weekend in the San Francisco Pride Parade.