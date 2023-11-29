WATCH LIVE

2 pedestrians struck, 1 killed, in Delaware County's Glenolden Borough

Route 13 is currently closed in both directions in the area as police investigate

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, November 29, 2023 12:17PM
One person has died after two pedestrians were struck early Wednesday morning in Delaware County.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person has died after two pedestrians were struck early Wednesday morning in Delaware County.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Chester Pike and Ashland Avenue in Glenolden Borough.

Route 13 is currently closed in both directions in the area as police investigate.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

