The late Gloria Casarez honored at City Hall; becomes first historical marker for Latinx community

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new historical marker was dedicated at City Hall Friday, becoming the first in the state for a member of the Latinx community.The late Latina lesbian civil rights leader Gloria Casarez spent her life working to better the lives of people within her Latinx and LGBTQ community.Along with the marker bearing her name, the rainbow flag was raised at City Hall in honor of National LGBTQ History Month. A tradition started Casarez started in October of 2010.Her family was on hand for this emotional moment which recognized her contributions and celebrated her life."It's overwhelming," said Gloria's wife, Tricia Dressel. "Obviously, nothing will replace Gloria, but at least there's recognition, and I think for any of us who've lost a loved one, we just want them to be remembered."Casarez was Philadelphia's first director of LGBTQ affairs.Her marker is the first in the state for anyone of Latinx descent."There's no better person who could break that ceiling and pave the way for so many others," said Rue Landau, Gloria's friend. "For Gloria, her work was all rooted in community. She's left a little bit of herself with all of us, and we're all better for it."Friday's ceremony also took place during National Hispanic Heritage Month.Gloria's wife, Tricia, says she hopes it will inspire others to fight for their community, as she did.