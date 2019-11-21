Exclusive: Philadelphia teacher diagnosed with mesothelioma speaks to 'Good Morning America'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Teacher Lea DiRusso plans to file a lawsuit against the School District of Philadelphia.

The 51-year-old says she was diagnosed with mesothelioma in August.

The form of cancer is primarily caused by asbestos exposure.

She's speaking about her diagnosis and lawsuit in an ABC News exclusive on this Thursday's edition of "Good Morning America," which airs at 7 a.m. on 6abc.



During her 30 years with the school district, DiRusso says she worked at two buildings with documented asbestos problems.

Most recently she worked at Meredith Elementary School in the Queen Village neighborhood.

Earlier this year, the district addressed asbestos concerns inside the school.

In September, Action News obtained photos from the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers Union Health Fund which they claim show asbestos exposure inside the building.







ABC's T.J. Holmes asked DiRusso if she would go back to teach in a Philadelphia school if she gets the opportunity.

"I don't know, I don't know if I would feel comfortable knowing that I'm going to a place where someone didn't tell me that there was a toxic substance and that it was in my midst, two feet from my head, every day, all day," said DiRusso.

The School District of Philadelphia told ABC News it plans to remove as much asbestos from schools as possible.

Earlier this week, superintendent, Dr. William Hite ordered a visual inspection of every building by December 20.

"Everything we've done hasn't been enough. We have made some mistakes," Hite said.



A rally is scheduled outside School District headquarters Thursday afternoon to demand more attention to the asbestos in Philadelphia schools.
