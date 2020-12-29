Goats help recycle Christmas trees with Philly Goat Project

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the ultimate holiday feast with some extra hungry special guests.
Goats are ready to help you with your Christmas clean up. It's the third year the Philly Goat Project is doing the Christmas tree recycling program.
"The goats eat Christmas trees. It's really a delicious treat for them. It's also good for their digestion," said Karen Kirvit, director of Philly Goat Project.
Kirvit says the goats only eat the needles, and the rest of the tree is made into mulch.
People are welcome to drop off trees at select locations starting January 9 with a $20 donation.
"They love balsam fir the best, but they really like any kind of evergreens," Kirvit added. "They can't eat any wreaths, and they can't eat yew."
The money supports the Philly Goat Project's programs. The goats are therapy animals for people with disabilities.
It also helps run their internship program.
"I've learned the skills that you will need when you're interviewing for a job," said intern Gabriel Harmon.
Interns Gabriel and Lanee say they're learning responsibility while having fun.
"Soft, fuzzy, cuddly, and it's also fun running with them," said eighth-grader Lanee Harmon.
