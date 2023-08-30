Meet the women looking for love on 'The Golden Bachelor'

Fantasy Suites, celebrity contestants and the "new" love: what 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner revealed at last night's episode of 'Men Tell All.'

Gerry Turner's search for love on the Bachelor franchise's new show begins Sept. 28 on ABC.

LOS ANGELES -- The women of "The Golden Bachelor" were revealed Wednesday!

The 22 contestants, who are between the ages of 60 and 75, will be vying for a shot at love with 71-year-old Gerry Turner, a retired restaurateur from Indiana. Entertainment Weekly had the exclusive first look.

"What I hope is that I can look at one of these women, and know that I found the right person," Turner said of his experience on the romantic reality TV show.

Let's meet the 2023 "Golden Bachelor" cast:

Anna, 61

April, 65

Christina, 73

Edith, 60

Ellen, 71

Faith, 60

Jeanie, 65

Joan, 60

Kathy, 70

Leslie, 64

Maria, 60

Marina, 60

Nancy, 60

Natascha, 60

Pamela, 75

Patty, 70

Peggy, 69

Renee, 67

Sandra, 75

Susan, 66

Sylvia, 64

Theresa, 69

Check back here for the official cast photos and bios!

Gerry Turner's search for love on the Bachelor franchise's new show will begin Sept. 28 at 8|7c on ABC. The show will be followed by "Bachelor in Paradise," premiering at 9 p.m. ET.