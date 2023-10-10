For the 24th "Drive for Youth Golf Outing," Family Service Association of Bucks County holds a fundraiser with proceeds going towards their youth programs.

Family Service Association of Bucks County takes to the green to give back

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Family Service Association of Bucks County takes to the green to give back for youth programs.

They held their annual "Drive for Youth Golf Outing," with the purpose to raise funds for their youth programs.

"We do so many varied programs, all of them with the mission of helping individuals really when they're struggling through life," said CEO at Family Service Association of Bucks County Julie Dees.

The organization provides help for those in need for many different kinds of challenges.

"Mental health crisis, substance use, we do a lot of family strengthening programs," said Dees.

For volunteers, stepping to the green to support the youth is a yearly tradition.

"Been at every one of these golf outings for 24 years...the funds raised through this golf outing are surely spent on our future...our youth," said volunteer Lou Altomari.

Family Service hopes the event continues to grow to further support the youth programs for Bucks County residents.

