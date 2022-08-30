Sweet! Good Morning America comes to Philly to feature Old City ice cream shop

"Philly being featured on GMA is just really important for our city," one co-owner said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philly ice cream shop served up a sweet breakfast on 'Good Morning America' on Tuesday.

The Franklin Fountain ice cream shop on Market Street is one of the stops on GMA's tour of the "Sweetest Spots in America."

ABC News Correspondent Will Reeve stopped by the shop wearing a bow tie to go with the retro theme.

"It's got little ice cream cones on it," he said. "For my live GMA hit, they gave me this hat that I was told to wear at a jaunty angle, so hopefully that works pretty well."

Reeve fits right in with the owners, brothers Ryan and Eric Berley.

"People love to support us. It's just a feel-good kind of a day," said Eric Berley.

Customers can't go wrong with one of their most popular menu items, the Mount Vesuvius Sundae, which was inspired by the volcano eruption.

"Vanilla and chocolate ice cream and the brownies are to represent the boulders and then add some hot fudge as the lava," said Eric Berley. "This malt powder goes as the ash."

The brothers also sell baked goods, classic root beer, ice cream sandwiches and ice cream sodas.

"Philly being featured on GMA is just really important for our city. It's important to highlight small businesses," said Ryan Berley.

GMA will continue its nationwide tour with a stop in Boston next.