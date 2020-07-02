Good Samaritan rescues woman who fell on SEPTA tracks in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A good Samaritan jumped into action to help a woman who fell onto the tracks at a Philadelphia SEPTA station earlier this week.

The incident happened on the westbound side at the 15th Street Station on the Market-Frankford line, officials said.

In the video, a 44-year-old woman, carrying some shopping bags, is seen walking toward the tracks before she falls in. A person quickly hops down to help her and a group helps to pull them both to safety.

The woman was treated and released from Jefferson University Hospital.

SEPTA officials say it is important to always stay behind the yellow line when walking along any train platform.
