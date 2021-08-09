andrew cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, resigns

Governor Cuomo digs in, accuser speaks publicly for the first time

NEW YORK -- Cuomo's top aide, Secretary to the Governor, Melissa DeRosa has resigned, she said in a statement on Sunday night.

The statement read:

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers' resilience, strength and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day. Personally, the past 2 years has been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state."

DeRosa is the most powerful unelected bureaucrat in New York State and was implicated in the New York Attorney General report in assisting the retaliation against Lindsay Boylan.


Meanwhile, Governor Cuomo has dug in for the fight of his political life despite the threat of potential criminal investigations and widespread calls for his impeachment over findings that he sexually harassed 11 women, this as one of his accusers speaks publicly for the first time.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has dug in for the fight of his political life despite the threat of potential criminal investigations and widespread calls for his impeachment.

