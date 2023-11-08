Governor Josh Shapiro announces support, expanded benefits for Pennsylvanians with autism

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was at Drexel University Wednesday morning to announce new support for people with autism.

The governor highlighted plans to require insurers to fully comply with requirements for autism coverage.

Shapiro says this is all part of his administration's commitment to ensure proper coverage for mental health.

"When parents go to schedule an appointment for their kids, they should know that their insurance should cover mental health fairly. I know this as a governor and i know this as a father of four children," he said.

Part of that commitment is requiring insurance companies who do business in the commonwealth to follow requirements for mental health coverage.