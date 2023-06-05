Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro talks state budget, shool funding, stopping crime and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards sat down with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to discuss his upcoming budget priorities, school funding, efforts to curb crime and working across the aisle with Republicans to get more accomplished for the commonwealth.

The panel discussed Edward's interview with Shapiro about his first six months in office.

They also discussed what Democratic Mayoral Nominee Cherelle Parker should do in the months leading up to the general election, how to keep Philly's youth engaged during the summer months and what impact former Governor Chris Christie will have on the race for President after throwing his hat in the ring.

This week's panel consists of Sharmain Matlock Turner, Jeff Jubelirer, Mark Segal and Ajay Raju.