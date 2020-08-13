Police looking for suspect who left racist, anti-Semitic graffiti in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Hamilton Township, Mercer County are trying to find the person they believe is behind four separate instances of racist and anti-Semitic graffiti.

Since June, the hateful language has been appearing in the small roads between several cemeteries just off Cedar Lane, and in Shady Brook Park less than a mile away.

In all four instances, police say the same racial slur was painted on the ground in red, the message threatening to kill Black people. The vandalism has since been covered up with black paint.

"I'm not surprised. I've encountered a lot of white supremacists in this area," said Dasia Allen of Hamilton Township, who said the graffiti angered her.



"It's kind of annoying because it's like you really don't do anything and people still hate you for no reason," said Charnel Williams of Trenton, N.J.

Police say the first graffiti was reported in June near St. Mary's Cemetery, and then more was reported on August 3rd and August 6th.

In the two cases earlier this month, detectives say swastikas were also drawn next to the racial slur. Police are calling the criminal mischief "bias intimidation," and have not been able to find a suspect.

Rabbi Ben Adler is with Adath Israel Congregation in Lawrenceville, which manages Ahavath Israel Cemetery on Ridge Ave. in Hamilton. He says a staff member discovered the graffiti just outside the entrance of that cemetery on Wednesday when they went there to check on the property.

"It's just awful that anyone would want to come to a place that's supposed to be one of peace and contemplation and being close to loved ones who are no longer there, and put those kinds of messages that are disturbing and hateful," said Adler. "People who hate one minority group tend to hate other minority groups."



The complex consists of more than a dozen small cemeteries, each managed independently.

Anyone with information should call the Hamilton Police Tip Hotline at (609) 581-4008 or email lmacarthur@hamiltonpd.org.
