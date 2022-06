PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was found dead after a barricade situation in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia.The incident happened Friday in the 1500 block of Dover Street.Philadelphia police say the SWAT team entered a building there around 12:45 p.m. and found a male with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.He was pronounced dead a short time later.It was not known who shot him. Police say a weapon was recovered.