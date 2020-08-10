3 people shot; one being an 11-year-old boy in South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another child is the victim of gun crime in Philadelphia. This time in the city's Grays Ferry section.The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. along the 1500 hundred block of South Napa Street.Philadelphia Police say three people are in the hospital after getting shot, one of those victims is an 11-year-old boy.Police say a 43-year-old woman was shot in the foot, a 31-year-old man shot in the chest and the 11-year-old suffered a graze wound to the back.All three victims were rushed to Presbyterian Hospital by police. The child and the 43-year-old woman are listed in stable condition officials say. The 31-year-old man is being listed in critical condition.No arrests have been made at this time.