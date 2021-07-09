Shooting investigation underway after body found on Grays Ferry street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a Grays Ferry street.

Officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday to the 3200 block of Moore Street for the report of a body.

Arriving officers and medics found the male and pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to medics, he had been shot in the back of the head.

The victim did not have any identification on him, police said. He appeared to be in his 40s or 50s.

Police did not find any ballistic evidence in the immediate area.

Since Philadelphia Housing Authority properties are located on both sides of Moore Street, PHA police were also on the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police said they will be looking at footage from PHA cameras located nearby that could help in the investigation.
