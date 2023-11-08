FBI searching New Jersey neighborhood for suspect in Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol

The FBI is looking for 47-year-old Gregory Yetman wanted in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol in Helmetta, New Jersey.

HELMETTA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police officers from multiple agencies in New Jersey are searching for a man wanted in connection to the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

The FBI is looking for 47-year-old Gregory Yetman, who is described as in his 40s and wearing a red jacket and baseball hat.

The Jamesburg Police Department, New Jersey State Police, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and others are also involved in the search, the FBI said.

Authorities put out a notice to expect police activity on Main Street in Helmetta, Middlesex County.

The public was notified they could see helicopters and drones in the area.

He is wanted for allegedly firing a heavy line of pepper spray toward Capitol police.

At the time of the Capitol attack, Yetman was a military police sergeant in the New Jersey Army National Guard, a spokesperson for the New Jersey National Guard confirmed to ABC News. He served in the New Jersey Army National Guard for approximately 12 years and was honorably discharged in March 2022, according to the spokesperson.

He is on the FBI's most wanted list. He is also a focus of the independent group "Sedition Hunters," an online intelligence community working to identify and locate those who were part of the attack on the Capitol.

Yetman had denied committing a crime that day in a prior interview with the FBI.

Helmetta Mayor Christopher Slavicek urged residents to "remain cautious."

"Law enforcement agencies remain diligent in keeping all residents safe. This includes road closures limiting access to the Borough and shelter in place recommendations," he said in a statement on social media. "Please abide by Police orders for the safety of all."

East Brunswick police said there is no concern for the safety of the community.

More than 1,202 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, according to the Department of Justice.

ABC News contributed to this post